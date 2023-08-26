Gun violence in St. Louis seems undeterred in recent weeks, especially in the face of a toothless ordinance pushed by Alderwoman Cara Spencer (Ward 8).
Since Spencer’s Board Bill 29 passed on July 20, 2023, the City has experienced an increase in gun violence. The literal day after Spencer’s bill passed at the Board of Aldermen, two teenagers were shot and injured on the same block in LaSalle Park at different times of the day. Both of these shootings took place in Spencer’s ward.
A few weeks ago, a woman was shot in the southside neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant - in Spencer’s ward. Only a few days later in Spencer’s ward, gunshots were reported outside of Ball Park Village after a fight inside the Shark Bar spilled outside. On a recent weekend, four young people were shot in two separate incidents downtown, although outside of Spencer’s ward but inside a neighborhood that overlaps with hers.
We understand the desire to legislate something to rein in gun violence, but our leaders cannot be so quick and willing to trade weak policy at the expense of civil liberties. Spencer’s answer to these shootings was to bring stop-and-frisk to St. Louis - a policy that even our police department seems reluctant to enforce.
The EYE has yet to see an instance where Spencer’s legislation would have prevented a gun-related death or injury from occurring. What has been effective, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department leadership, is the implementation of the “SkyCop” mobile real-time cameras and “hot spot” policing, where law enforcement concentrates efforts in one specific block or neighborhood for a short period of time.
Board Bill 29 hasn’t been Spencer’s only piece of legislation of dubious value this session before the start of the aldermanic summer recess, the 8th Ward representative introduced her Board Bill 81, which would allow senior residents to freeze real estate property tax rates at the expense of public services like schools, fire departments, library districts, and other municipal services.
In July, the St. Louis County Council rejected a law similar to Spencer’s. A fiscal note prepared for St. Louis County determined the amount of lost revenue to be around $30 million, using the last five years’ tax records to estimate the deficit. Now, the St. Charles County Council is raising additional issues that seemingly weren’t addressed in the foundational state law – and the questions they have raised should be incredibly concerning to all of us.
Specifically, St. Charles leadership is asking the state legislature to clarify if Senate Bill 190 - which authorizes counties to allow the property tax freeze - authorizes counties to freeze tax rates for other taxing districts, like the aforementioned public schools and other vital municipal services that are non-negotiable for city residents.
In short, our neighbors to the northwest want to know if they can slowly and painfully defund public services under the guise of helping senior citizens – and Alderwoman Spencer is along for the ride.
It’s bad enough that right-wing billionaire Rex Sinquefield is actively chipping away at the city’s 1% Earnings Tax, but to have one of our own elected officials - who chairs the Budget Committee - pursue legislation that would harm St. Louis Public Schools’ funding substantially and, possibly, the St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Public Library’s operations as well - is an uncomfortable truth. What is Spencer trying to achieve by attacking our essential municipal services?
During this past week’s council meeting, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said some of the most prudent words we’re even heard from him: “Courts are a terrible place for laws to be made — which is why the legislature should have written a better bill."
If St. Louis County rejected this property tax freeze program because of the generational damage issues it creates for schools, fire departments, libraries, and other vital civic services, then Alderwoman Spencer would be wise to consider tabling her bill for the City of St. Louis. If even St. Charles County refuses to pass this legislation because of crucial details that are missing, then Alderwoman Spencer should pay attention to those notes.
The underlying state law originated from a legislative body that has shown little but contempt for and vitriol toward our City. Why would our leaders open our gates to the wolf (defunding critical public services) arriving at our doorstep in sheep’s clothing (reckless promises to seniors)?
–---------
Perhaps in an attempt to remind us of how far they’ve come since the Ferguson Uprising, the St. Louis County Police Department and its Jennings Precinct took a step back from any progress made in community relations last week with a photo of some Jennings police officers “enjoying the stardom at the 3rd Annual Jayson Tatum Charity Golf Tournament,” which took place at the Norwood Hills Country Club.
While the Jennings Precinct merely acknowledged the charity golf tournament hosted by St. Louis native and NBA superstar Jayson Tatum, the St. Louis County Police Department took the post a step further and wrote their own (uncalled for) commentary: “What a nice photo with hometown hero, Jayson Tatum! Good morning, St. Louis County.”
Except, the photo isn’t with the St. Louis NBA phenom but instead was taken of Tatum’s teammate (and Oklahoma City native) Blake Griffin. The police department’s post was left up for several hours before someone corrected the miscue.
The social media response was expectedly swift and ruthless. Most responses noted the police misidentification or expressed hope that police used better observational skills in their interactions with the public. “Not the police blaming the ‘they all look alike’ on a typo error,” one Facebook commenter said. But a Reddit poster said it best:
“I think it's laudable that Tatum remembers us back here in St. Louis. We should probably do the same.”
