Candace Hall

Candace Hall

 August Jennewein

Candace Hall, an assistant professor and graduate program director in the Department of Educational Leadership at SIU Edwardsville, received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award recently from UMSL. At SIUE, she revamped the College Student Personnel Administration Program. During her time at UMSL, Hall was an active student employee and leader, giving campus tours, mentoring students and helping lead organizations including the Student Government Association, the Associated Black Collegians and The Current Newspaper. After her master’s work, she returned to UMSL and worked in the Welcome Center as an administrator, mentoring UMSL students and serving on the Student Affairs Professional Development Committee and Leadership Summit Committee.

