We’ve got a big problem in Missouri, as it would appear that our state Republicans have fully embraced authoritarianism in their never-ending quest to seize control of the personal lives of St. Louisans. From enacting laws that bar adults and children from accessing vital healthcare services to attempting to block local governments from enacting gun laws that best fit their communities, we are beginning to see very little difference between our state’s GOP and historical totalitarian governments. Recent events alone would show many of the hallmark characteristics of authoritarianism taking place, right here in the Show-Me State, including a clear disregard for human rights; “otherizing” to create an enemy based on gender identity, race, religion, or political affiliation; and an obsession with crime and punishment.
We’ll start with Exhibit 1: On Monday, a new state law took effect, restricting both adults and children from accessing gender-affirming care. The new law prohibits healthcare providers from prescribing or administering hormones or puberty blockers to patients under 18 unless they were already prescribed those medications before the law took effect. For adults on Missouri HealthNet, our state’s Medicaid program, their healthcare will no longer be covered under their insurance plan. Enacted in response to debunked claims made by a St. Louis woman, the law represents the Republican super-majority interfering with a person and the life-saving conversations that they have with their doctor and parents. Unfortunately, supprt for this law has major public support.
This law is a clear disregard for human rights, in that a group of politically opportunistic people have decided that cruelly legislating a very personal aspect of a person’s life (their gender identity), at any age, is a higher political priority with popular support than everything else, including reducing gun violence, early childhood education, and actual policy that would improve the lives of our children. In other words, Missouri Republicans have chosen culture wars over prudent governance and openly wield their governmental power to advance an extreme, ultra conservative political agenda rather than fact-based social and economic policy.
Perhaps one of the most concerning Republican patterns of behavior to surface has been the lawsuits attempting to block a ballot petition that would enshrine abortion access into the state constitution. The very transparent efforts to interfere with democracy - rather than put energy and resources into electoral politics - is another trait of authoritarianism and should be a wake-up call to all of us. The actions taken by the Missouri GOP signal that they do not believe that voters are capable of casting our ballots and making our own decisions. Through trifling litigation and blatant disinformation campaigns, state legislators like State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman and State Representative Hannah Kelly would prefer that Missourians have no choice at all rather than allow us to vote on the issue. They and like-minded Republican politicians fear what an aroused electorate in Kansas and Ohio did at the polls might be replicated in Missouri.
Widespread sexism is also a hallmark of authoritarianism.
That brings us to Exhibit 2. Also on Monday, twice-failed St. Louis County Republican county executive candidate Paul Berry, III, filed a lawsuit - by himself and without an attorney - that would suggest his constitutional rights are violated, but his suit is unclear as to what rights are being infringed upon. Rather, the nonsensical word salad filed as a petition indicates that Berry has as strong a grasp on the law as he does political campaigns, and perhaps his energy is better spent addressing his grievances through the electoral process rather than clogging up the courts.
As a pragmatic resident of this State, the EYE understands that sometimes, the only way to pass a law here - that is both wanted by and beneficial to the people - is through the ballot petition process. After all, that’s how we expanded Medicaid in Missouri under the Affordable Care Act and passed both medical and recreational cannabis. We did pass campaign and finance ethics reform under Clean Missouri, but Missouri Republicans came back in a later session to ultimately get rid of it. Our state legislature has shown itself to be not the most trustworthy when it comes to legislating in the best interests of its people. How dare Berry - or an elected official - interfere with our most sacred right as Americans?
It is no secret that our city suffers from gun violence that could be better addressed, but state law restricts the city from enacting common-sense policies. Instead, our governor and our state legislature would rather force us to tackle gun violence with one arm tied behind our backs and shackles on our feet, so that they have an excuse to step in, flex the National Guard’s muscle (since they can do that now), and seize power. Using fear as a motivational tool to control people is part of an obsession with national security - a sign of authoritarianism.
Let us also recognize the recent revelations of Exhibit 3, when the Missouri Department of Corrections announced a ban on family and friends from mailing books to loved ones who are incarcerated in state prison facilities. This follows the Department of Corrections’ decision last year to ban physical mail from being sent to state prisons, with an exception carved out for attorney mail. However, we’ve been told that even attorney mail is monitored and oftentimes opened by corrections staff outside of an inmate’s presence.
According to the state, the necessary “oversight” of the mail coming into prisons is due to the sheer volume of drugs entering the prison system and an unquestionably large number of overdose-related deaths. By one advocacy organization’s count, there have been 32 suspected drug-related deaths in the Missouri prison system so far in this year alone. Clearly, the ultra-restrictive policies enacted by the state have been ineffective in curbing the widespread use and abuse of drugs inside of prisons, and attorneys have told us that corrections staff do not walk through security checkpoints, like attorneys, clergy, family, and other visitors must. Because of this massive loophole, we could see why the Department of Corrections’ policies have done little to reduce drug trafficking inside of their facilities. The inhumane treatment of inmates and detainees is oftentimes indicative of authoritarianism.
Finally, Exhibit 4: Monday’s announcement by St. Louis County Republican and State House Speaker Dean Plocher, declaring that the state would be forming a commission to look at dismantling the City’s 1% earnings tax, which would cost us an estimated $66 million every year in lost revenue used for police, fire department, and other vital municipal services.
Anyone who has followed St. Louis politics in the last five years knows that the invisible hand of the quest to nix the city earnings tax is not so invisible - in fact, billionaire Rex Sinquefield has been very open about his personal vendetta against the city’s 1% earnings tax. For decades, Sinquefield has claimed without any evidence that the earnings tax has “slowed growth” in St. Louis. But in a post-Trump era, he’s going to have to produce some evidence for his claims because, from what the EYE has observed in the last few years, the city has experienced a boom in job growth, especially in the health care industry and the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
Sinquefield’s ideas, based on his personal ideology, - like Better Together, privatizing Lambert Airport, and most recently, trying to ignore sexual assault allegations against the Saint Louis Chess Club grandmaster - have consistently lost with St. Louis City voters. We can’t help but wonder why so many Missouri Republicans continue to carry water for Sinqfield’s losing agenda. Then again, corporate protection - like what Sinquefield seeks by interfering with residents who live in the city, where he is not a legal resident - is an attack on representative government.
