In the wake of beloved public servant Cora Faith Walker’s unexpected passing at age 37, some in local media have been barely able to contain themselves from rushing to judgment with a vile web of unsubstantiated rumors and lies. Walker, whose death followed a 911 call about a “medical emergency,” collapsed after leaving her hotel room on the morning of March 11 and was found unresponsive in the hallway. The cause of death has not yet been announced as autopsies generally take up to two months to complete.
In other words, one of St. Louis’ brightest young political stars quite possibly died from a relatively unexciting cause, but that’s not dramatic enough for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch which seems in search of a political scandal.
Churning opinion piece after opinion piece, the typically pro-police Editorial Board has targeted both Mayor Tishaura O. Jones for daring to have a birthday party and Public Safety Director Dan Isom for having the audacity to address the rumors that the Editorial Board itself started about SLMPD’s investigation of Walker’s death.
Not the group to question the police or the integrity of their investigation, the Editorial Board took its newfound stance after SLMPD announced there were no suspicious circumstances or foul play involved with Walker’s passing. https://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/police-probe-into-walker-s-death-finds-no-suspicious-activity/article_d249dff2-a942-11ec-8b2a-5b59d6b02780.html]
Rather, calling on their Ferguson activist-turned-dutiful-corporate-tool Antonio French, the Post-Dispatch has worked overtime to spread misinformation about Walker’s sudden death. For example, where SLMPD’s stated policy is that the police investigate all deaths and that, under RSMo. § 58.720, autopsies are automatic for any person whose death is sudden (including gunshot victims), French and the Editorial Board have sought to fabricate a controversy where there has been none. French even went so far as to make Walker’s death about himself. The Editorial Board claims the SLMPD’s investigation creates “uncomfortable questions.”
Except, it doesn’t.
Forsaking what remains of the Post-Dispatch’s “journalistic integrity,” the Editorial Board has published several claims that were almost immediately discredited or debunked by City officials. These same City officials - people who Post-Dispatch reporters have previously used as sources - now have “questionable” motives in the eyes of the Editorial Board. There is no explanation for this except for a seemingly obsessive vendetta against Mayor Jones.
Hoaxes pushed in the last week include a “cover-up” by City officials, an alleged DEA investigation, and a perceived “conflict of interest” for SLMPD to investigate Walker’s death.
To be clear, each and every one of these statements published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is false and the paper - which employs many respectable journalists - does its staff a disfavor by allowing its Editorial Board to write pieces that deceive the public.
Not one to be outdone in attention-seeking, however, is former police chief and County Councilman Tim Fitch, who inserted himself into a situation that has absolutely nothing to do with him. While Fitch generally is not known to challenge a police investigation, for some reason he now raises “questions” about Walker’s death. Although Walker’s family and close group of friends have accepted that her sudden passing was caused by a health complication, Fitch has assumed a role that no one asked him to take and seemingly declared himself as an adversary for her loved ones and claimed that her loved ones - who already know the essential details - “deserve to know the circumstances surrounding her tragic and untimely death.”
However, Fitch skipped Walker’s funeral services to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. Fitch was also absent on Tuesday night when the rest of the St. Louis County Council voted to pass a memorial resolution to honor Walker. Despite having no personal relationship with Walker - and likely no professional one, either - Fitch’s fake concern for the circumstances of Walker’s death fooled no one.
Also unhelpful to Fitch? The fact that the City Police Chief John Hayden, as of May 4, is considered a civil servant under City law and enjoys full protection under the civil service system. In other words, SLMPD is not beholden to the mayor. Fitch calling for Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate Walker’s death is no different than, say, if French, as an alderperson, called on Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate how St. Louis County Police and Ferguson Municipal Police Department managed the murder of Michael Brown. Or to look into allegations that former prosecuting attorney Bob McCulloch “threw” the grand jury proceedings to protect former officer Darren Wilson.
Grief is an uncertain, difficult process and every person experiences the loss of a loved one in a different way. But grief is not a “free pass” for local media to publish whatever slanderous, salacious tidbits they want. Cora Faith Walker’s death should not be used as an opportunity to try to score political points.
Instead, we should be focused on protecting her admirable legacy as an advocate for women, children, and veterans, and dedicate ourselves to furthering her mission of liberating and empowering all people. If something is not true, or good, or kind, or useful, or necessary - keep it to yourself. Or better yet - don’t publish it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.