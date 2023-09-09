We haven’t peeked out into the Rockwood school district in a while, but we certainly owe our readers an update, as so much has changed since our February column. The “Real Housewives of the Board of Aldermen” starts back up next Friday, so until then, let’s start with the recent criminal charges filed against the long-term partner of a controversial St. Louis County school board member.
The arrest of Fabian Marta, the romantic partner of “sugar baby”-turned-MAGA Rockwood School Board member Jessica Laurent Clark, was a noteworthy event, primarily due to the “sugar daddy’s” reputation among right-wing extremist political circles. Marta served as the campaign treasurer for Clark’s 2022 political action committee for the Rockwood Board of Education. Marta, who gained status within the Q-Anon cult for funding a film that purportedly exposes the child trafficking industry, was arrested for…child trafficking.
Well, accessory to kidnapping to be more exact, and he was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police on July 23, less than two days after the alleged incident. Marta has been accused of helping a man kidnap two young girls from their mother at a Jeff-Vander-Lou apartment and “harboring” them in a Fountain Park apartment owned by Marta, even blocking police from entering the apartment to retrieve the children. The children that Marta helped to kidnap and conceal from their mother were not Marta’s own children, and because the West County man has no relation or custody ties to them, SLMPD rightfully arrested and booked him.
Marta made international headlines last month, when newly appointed Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore filed criminal charges against him in St. Louis City related to the kidnapping. Hiring immediately an attorney famous in St. Louis for representing innocent clients - Scott Rosenblum - Marta posted a $15,000 bond and seemingly has laid low, pending his October 5 preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if Gore has gathered enough evidence to proceed with the criminal proceedings against Marta.
The Chesterfield man’s fall from grace and potentially into an orange jumpsuit isn’t an occasion to take lightly. The self-righteous vigilante mentality shared by Marta and other white men like him (including the January 6 insurrectionists) is one that has plagued this country for hundreds of years, oftentimes resulting in a lot of death and destruction. Seeing any sort of reckoning for the type of behavior, as both SLMPD and the children’s mother have alleged, is reaffirming that sometimes, our legal system can get it right.
Our readers may recall Laurent’s stumble into St. Louis County politics in the spring of 2022 alongside Islam “Izzy” Imig, when the two women were elected to the Rockwood Board of Education. Unfortunately, both women chose a political platform for a public school board seat that promoted racism and hatred within the schools, specifically targeting historically accurate curricula that teach about Missouri’s slave-holding past. They have also launched hate-based campaigns against LGBTQ+ and differently-abled students within the Rockwood public school system. Moreover Laurent even stripped of some of her school board duties following some disturbing comments that reflected her opinions about disabled children and their parents who attend board meetings. In other words, the only two people of color on the Rockwood Board of Education have leveraged their positions of power to actively campaign against children of marginalized backgrounds - including their own - fight against their equitable access to educational resources.
The timing of Laurent’s and Imig’s assault on diversity and inclusion policy within the Rockwood School District couldn’t have been worse for the district - but maybe that’s what these two women have wanted all along. By the time Laurent and Imig led the charge to tank Rockwood’s educational equity and diversity program in October 2022, the program’s former director, Brittany Hogan, had already initiated a racial discrimination complaint against the Rockwood School District, and she received her “right to sue” letter last November.
Hogan left Rockwood in April 2021, following a series of events where Hogan experienced extreme racial hatred and received very little support or protection from the school. From targeted online harassment from a group of racist parents to being physically prevented from visiting one school because of - yet again - racist parents, Hogan’s lawsuit presents a frightening glimpse into the future of public schools that our state Republicans want.
The Rockwood administration is accused of ignoring threats to Hogan’s and other Black employees’ safety, including emails that referenced lynching, intimidating social media posts, and “disturbing” voicemails. Hogan ultimately resigned, citing the district’s failure to protect her from the racist threats and violence caused by some white parents.
According to Missouri court records, the case has been stalled for four months, possibly indicating out-of-court settlement discussions. Setting aside the allegations of Hogan’s lawsuit, let’s go ahead and acknowledge that we all witnessed the horrible, racist abuse that she experienced and other people of color who were employed by or attended schools in the Rockwood, Francis Howell, and Springfield public school districts. The racist parents who caused such an uproar wanted to be recognized by the media. We know what happened, and we also remember the school districts taking very little action to protect their staff and students from racist vitriol at the time.
Let us not be so quick to forget the viral moment that culminated during a May 2021 Rockwood school board meeting, when a white West County woman cried, “Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school, does not make me a racist, damnit!”
Actually, it does. As a matter of fact, these efforts to ban CRT ignore the reality that while it is about honest history, there is little evidence it is being taught in K-12 classrooms.
We applaud the students at Eureka High School, who started their own mental and emotional health support group after the Rockwood Board of Education voted to defund inclusion programs like the school’s (former) support group. While children should not have to create their own supportive services within the education system, the EYE admires the difficult, anti-racist work that these children are doing to counter the misguided and hurtful bullying actions politically motivated by some of their elders.
