St. Louis Public Schools Board member Alisha Sonnier (left), the political director for Megan Green (center), and 8th Ward Alderwoman Annie Rice (right) have a group hug Tue.night Sept. 13, 2022 after defeating Alderman Jack Coatar, of Soulard, 53.7% to 46.3% with 6% of registered voters casting ballots for the new President of the Board of Aldermen.