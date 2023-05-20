The Missouri General Assembly ended its annual reign of terror last Friday, thanks partially to a disgruntled, extremist faction of the state Republican party usurping the dwindling number of days of the session to bemoan the fact that leadership was ignoring some of their pet projects that would make their constituents happy.
State Senator Bill Eigel effectively brought the State Senate to an early halt when he launched a filibuster late Thursday with less than 24 hours remaining in the regular session. Eigel, a gubernatorial candidate, tried to force a vote on a personal property tax bill, only to be blocked by fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin.
O’Laughlin, one of the few adult Republicans remaining in the State Senate, was forced to adjourn the chamber for most of Friday - the last day of the regular session, after Eigel threatened to read from Ronald Reagan’s biography until closing time at 6:00 p.m. The Senate Majority leader rightfully called out Eigel’s clear political ambitions as the driving force behind his publicity stunt. Yet after returning from a cool-down period, the senators resumed their chaotic buffoonery.
But not all clowns wear masks - some wear over-alls. Before Eigel’s fate-sealing stunt last Thursday night, State Senator Mike Moon held the Missouri Senate hostage with a tantrum disguised as a filibuster. Although the Southwest Missouri legislator wore more professional attire for this year’s shenanigans, his two-day filibuster during the last week served as an intentional “protest” of the chamber approving Medicaid funding for post-partum healthcare.
We can’t imagine why a lawmaker would oppose new mothers having healthcare after labor and delivery. Moon has, for two years in a row, held the floor of the Missouri Senate for significant periods of time, all because of a belligerent resentment against women and their ability to have healthcare. Moon, known for his public support of child marriage, also fought to criminalize abortion and penalize women more harshly than men who commit sexual assaults. Moon’s stunt ultimately undermined numerous opportunities for Republicans to pass legislation that targeted large cities and other marginalized communities. In St. Louis, we can breathe a little easier - at least until the next session begins in January.
But don’t be fooled – the General Assembly was still able to pass some devastating laws this session, primarily those targeting transgender Missourians (including a bill sponsored by Moon). But it is clear that in the state and national level these attacks on transgender people are seen as helpful in their overall culture war strategy. It is disgusting and cruel. Perhaps their districts don’t suffer from the same food scarcity, underfunded public schools, or lack of access to medical care, like some St. Louisans. Maybe the constituents of out-state Republicans genuinely don’t have to face the same extreme poverty and wealth gaps seen in the city.
Despite their pious words they have nefarious motives for their inhumane behavior. The fact is that the General Assembly’s super-majority achieved very little this session, failing to dismantle the citizen initiative petition process and losing bids to reduce both corporate taxes and personal property taxes. Only 43 bills have been passed this year, compared to 102 passed in 2019 and around 130 in 2018. A concerning number of grown men instead focused their attention on policing the genitalia of both children and adults, resulting in mean-spirited, unconstitutional laws that ban activities and certain kinds of healthcare for transgender persons.
If the districts represented by Missouri’s most extreme Republicans are supposed to be shining bastions of freedom and prosperity, they have undoubtedly missed or decided to ignore actual reality. The rhetoric and behavior coming from that faction of legislators would certainly indicate that their constituents have no troubles in the world. But we have more than a slight suspicion that this isn’t the case, and residents who count the Eigels and Moons (and the Nick Schroers and Dean Plochers) as their legislators deserve more than “culture wars” that don’t address statewide problems like gun violence, opioid addiction, or the rising costs of living. These are real issues experienced by Missourians, not made-up tribulations like those woven by state Republicans from Fox News clips and shreds of OAN, but none of those issues were meaningfully addressed this year.
One of the worst bills proposed in both houses of the legislature was the attempt to place control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) back into the hands of the state. Thankfully both bills failed, but not before the now-former circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner allegedly made a deal with members of the State Senate to resign in exchange for “killing” the proposed legislation. As we stated last week, those bills were likely to tank, even without Gardner’s “deal” - but it was a convenient exit for the embattled attorney.
About Kim Gardner’s abrupt resignation…
Gardner abrubtly resigned her position on Tuesday, only an hour before a scheduled hearing on the Attorney General’s quo warranto lawsuit to remove her and after last week’s announcement of her resignation, effective June 1. Gardner’s unexpected resignation, “effective immediately,” also announced that St. Louis County Prosecutor Attorney Wesley Bell would help the City Circuit Attorney’s office transition to new leadership.
Except, Bell’s office reportedly had no prior notice of Gardner’s 2-week early departure or her announcement about Bell’s office, and Gardner apparently had no legal authority to appoint her own replacement for her office. Because the circuit attorney position is considered a “county” position, the Missouri Constitution empowers only the governor to select a new leader for that elected office.
To add to the confusion, only a few hours after Gardner’s surprising announcement, Governor Mike Parson then declared that the Missouri Attorney General, the unelected Andrew Bailey, would take over the City Circuit Attorney’s office until Parson reveals his pick for the office. Bailey’s temporary appointment followed a separate news report Tuesday, that the unelected Attorney General had withdrawn his made-up “rule” that effectively banned gender-affirming care for transgender adults and children alike.
Reportedly, 18 attorneys have submitted applications to the Governor’s Office for the appointment as circuit attorney, although none of the names have been publicly released by the state.
But the back-and-forth didn’t stop there, and around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement announcing the creation of a regional coalition of prosecutors - including Bell, appointee Joseph McCulloch of St. Charles County, Trisha Stefanski of Jefferson County, and Matthew Becker of Franklin County. McCulloch is the brother of the infamous former County Prosecutor, Bob McCulloch, who was ousted by Bell in 2016. The coalition of regional prosecutors committed to “assist the interim prosecutor…as directed by the governor or attorney general.”
If you’re experiencing bewilderment and mental whiplash trying to follow along, we’re right there with you. If you’re feeling unease about an unelected attorney general taking over the city prosecutor’s office, we share your feelings. If you’re struggling to understand how any of this is legal under Missouri laws, we don’t get it, either.
There is a lot to look out for in the coming days, and the EYE will be keeping a keen watch.
Gabe Gore, the first African American partner of Dowd Bennett, was appointed St. Louis Circuit Attorney by Missouri Governor Parson after the writing of this article. The appointment was announced at a press conference on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Carnahan Court house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.