St. Louis County Port Authority (Port Authority) announced that it is awarding $2,630,663 from the St. Louis County Port Authority Community Investment Fund to 21 non-profit community groups in St. Louis County.
The Port Authority established the Community Investment Fund to endow economic and community development projects that create new jobs, foster economic opportunity and support community investment and redevelopment. The investment fund supports economic and community development projects that advance or align with one or more investment priorities in the following areas: Business Retention and Expansion; Neighborhood Economic and Community Development; Entrepreneurship programs; Real Estate Development/Redevelopment; and targeted Industry Sector Support.
The 2022 Community Investment Fund awardees will use their grants to fund a wide variety of economic and community development projects, ranging from job training in targeted industry sectors to support for entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses to community investments that improve neighborhoods. Here are some of the 21 groups that received awards: Arch Grants. Employment Connections. Justine Peterson, Legal Services of Eastern MO, Operation Food Search and Urban Land Institute.
