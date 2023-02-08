President Biden was not bashful in his support of issues of importance to Black Americans during his second State of the Union Address in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night.
He will need Black voters’ support to first be renominated by the Democratic Party as its presidential candidate in 2024, and then to defeat a Republican challenger.
Biden honored the life of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died after being severely beaten by Memphis police officers.
RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, Nichols’ mother and stepfather attended at the invitation of Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada.
Noting that Wells told him she “wants something good to come from his death, Biden called for police reform.
“When police officers or departments violate the public trust, they must be held accountable,” he said.
During his first two years in office, Biden signed an executive order that bans federal officers from using chokeholds, restricted no-knock warrants, and implemented “other key elements of the George Floyd Act.”
The president wants more police training and increased resources to reduce violent crime. He also addressed root causes of crime, calling for more investments in housing, education, and training.
“Something good must come from this,” Biden said of Nichols’ death.
Congresswoman Cori Bush invited Michael Brown Sr, the father of Michael Brown, the unarmed Black teen who was killed in a police shooting in Ferguson in 2014, to attend the speech with her.
The shooting set off racial justice protests in the St. Louis area and nation and contributed to the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The police killing of Michael Brown in 2014 is what propelled me and many others into lives dedicated to building a world where Mike would still be here with us,” Bush said in a statement.
In touting a rebounding economy which continues to gather strength, Biden spoke passionately about his economic plan, which includes “investing in forgotten places and people” and “building an economy where no one is left behind.”
“Two years ago, our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years,” he said.
“The unemployment rate is 3.4%, the lowest rate in more than 50 years, and the rate for Black and Hispanic unemployment is near a record low.”
Biden said he plans to end the nation’s COVID emergency status in May.
“Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives. And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken,” Biden said.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who spent Wednesday stumping for her city’s economic interests with legislators in Jefferson City, is a member of the African American Mayors Association [AAMA.] The organization said in a statement, “President Biden’s got our back and we’ve got his.”
“President Biden spoke directly to the American people. From tackling unprecedented crises, rebuilding the economy, and delivering results for working families, the President’s leadership has helped steer our nation in the right direction,” said AAMA President and Little Rock Mayor, Frank Scott, Jr.
“We are grateful for the strong support his administration has shown to mayors across the country and look forward to a continued partnership where we can focus on the core values of getting people back to work, ensuring our communities are safe, and improving the standard of living in people’s everyday lives.”
Scott Jr. added “there is still much work to be done, particularly as it impacts our Black and Brown communities.”
“We join the administration in re-issuing the call for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, make federal policing the gold standard of effectiveness and accountability, and push the Justice Department to act to ensure accountability and reform,” Scott Jr. said.
“We stand with the administration as it seeks to restore America’s soul by reforming the police without defunding them, banning assault weapons, seeing to it that women have a right to make their own decisions, securing voting rights for all, and uniting us in democracy.
The NNPA Newswire contributed to this report.
