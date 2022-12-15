Gary Willis has lived in the 21st Ward since the age of nine. He and his family have owned and operated New Carrie’s Corner Market at Athlone and Rosalee Avenues in the ward since 1992.
Willis said he was saddened by the downfall of three prominent aldermen, John Collins-Muhammad (D-21st ward), Jeffrey Boyd (D-22nd Ward) and Lewis Reed, president of the board of aldermen. All three were recently convicted and sentenced for accepting cash bribes from a local businessman in exchange for supporting property tax.
“Anytime something happens or when someone fails, it’s a disappointment,” Willis explained. “Maybe there’s an opportunity to assist and help each other or prevent something like that from ever happening again.”
Boyd was sentenced to three years in prison while Reed and Collins-Muhammad received that much time plus an additional nine months. The federal Judge, Stephen R. Clark, who sentenced the politicians defined their crimes as “a scar that will long be on the city of St. Louis.”
Willis didn’t quite agree with the judge’s interpretation.
“I’m not sure about the “scar” part,” Willis said, adding: “Anything can hurt us [Blacks] especially when we try to act like them (Whites). But maybe it will serve as a wake-up call for us to do better.”
Collins-Muhammad, Reed, and Boyd were involved with local businessman Mohammed Almuttan,who operates several gas stations and convenience stores in north St. Louis and north St. Louis County.
Almuttan was already facing federal charges and was among several people charged in 2017 in connection with a cigarette and synthetic marijuana trafficking sting. Through federal surveillance, the three aldermen were caught arranging and accepting bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a cut rate on a city-owned property.
Other than being caught on tape arranging and accepting bribes in cash, cars and services, Collins-Muhammad, Reed, and Boyd’s actions weren’t that far outside the typical political playbook.
For decades, city aldermen have exercised and benefitted from what’s known as “aldermanic courtesy.” To get an alderman’s blessing and support for developments in specific wards, street repair, speed bumps, rezoning requests and much more, it’s not unusual to get “perks” such as campaign donations in exchange for their influence and support.
In short, aldermanic courtesy that can fuel corruption can also give local politicians a tremendous amount of power. An example of this influence was evident when visiting a used furniture shop on MLK Blvd in former Alderman Boyd’s 22nd Ward.
Two elderly Black men playing chess inside the shop seemed eager to share their opinions until the proprietor walked in and heard the topic discussed.
“We don’t have nothing to say about any aldermen,” the owner said matter-of-factly.
A few blocks west, just across the city/county border on the Wellston side of town, a business-owner and customer were willing to talk about aldermanic power although they were hesitant to give their full names.
The owner of the barbeque restaurant accused the convicted aldermen of “holding Black people back from buying property and owning businesses.”
“They are taking bribes from people with more money than us,” the man insisted, adding: “[Others] come in with their own money; they don’t need loans. While we’re struggling to get a foothold in our own neighborhood, they give a foreign person a loan before they give black folks in the trenches of St. Louis a foothold.”
The entrepreneur insisted that “it’s always been illegal activity,” but some politicians are just “more cautious than others.” The man’s customer insisted that it’s less a matter of aldermanic courtesy than an issue of tolerance from other politicians.
“Other aldermen don’t call out their colleagues,” the customer stated. “They all know what’s going on. You have politicians who’ve been there for life and want to get their own piece of the pie. They tolerate it, they’re like; ‘I’m going to go with everyone else.’”
Newly elected Board of Aldermen President Megan Green spoke of trust issues.
“I think there is diminished trust in the Board of Aldermen and city government in general. Courtesy has traditionally meant that many folks will just go along to get along and not rock the boat in order to get things done. This can fuel deliberation and debate and make it easier for corruption to take hold.”
Some aldermen, like Cara Spencer (20th Ward), have called out the pitfalls of aldermanic courtesy. In a public letter in June calling for Reed’s resignation, Spencer addressed the practice:
“For far too long, the political culture of city politics has concentrated power in the hands of the members of the Board of Aldermen — from approving the sale of city-owned LRA properties, controlling capital improvements through the disbursement of ward-funding, and issuing tax abatements all the way down to putting in stop signs and speed humps. These ‘aldermanic courtesies must end,” Spencer wrote.
Mayor Tishaura Jones has publicly stated that the problem with aldermanic courtesy- which she said has been at the board “for a long time”- runs much deeper than just the recently convicted aldermen.
In July she told St. Louis Public Radio that she wants to “standardize practices and processes so that land sales are based on objective criteria, not the subjective whims of elected officials and bureaucrats bowing to aldermanic pressure tactics.
“No longer can we have a process where the alderperson has ultimate veto authority,” Jones said.
If Judge Clark is correct that Collins-Muhammad, Reed, and Boyd’s crimes represents “a scar” on St. Louis politics, the next logical question is “how does a community repair the scar?”
Megan Green insists it can be fixed with good, open and honest governance.
“We can lead by example; showing that we are willing to work with aldermen who have different viewpoints on construction and good legislation that meets everyone’s goals, '' Green said.
“We can also address it by being more transparent in our deliberations, and the information and data that we give to members of the public. This is something that I’m working on.”
Willis, the owner of the convenience store in the 21st Ward isn’t convinced there’s a permanent blemish on St. Louis politics. He considers the indictment and sentencing of the three aldermen as an opportunity for change.
“I don’t want this to be the end for us in politics. Rather than seeing this as an attack on all politicians; I see it as a reason for us to do better.” Willis said, adding:
“After all, scars can heal.”
