Rebeccah Bennett made a simple request of the record-setting, sold-out audience who came to support the 2023 cohort during the St. Louis American Foundation’s 12th Annual Salute to Young Leaders Thursday evening at The Four Seasons.
“We invite you to express yourselves, fully, brilliantly and completely in support of Black excellence,” said Bennett, who served as emcee. “Let’s make our recognition commensurate with the impact that they are having on our families, our communities and our region.”
To quote Harris Stowe State University President Dr. Latonia Collins-Smith as she – and practically the entire audience – unapologetically rooted for her team member Bennie Gilliam-Williams, “And did!”
Praise was heaped on so heavily for him that Dr. Raegan Johnson of Edward Jones included a nod to the gesture in her sponsor remarks. “Congratulations,” Johnson said. “And may you receive the same type of applause that Bennie received.” Her comment prompted an encore of thunderous applause.
Bennett’s challenge was accepted in a way that was next level as the 30 awardees took to the stage to receive recognition for their contributions to the region. Their fraternities and sororities, work family, church family and traditional family cheered, shouted, clapped, and stomped for the 30 that were selected from a pool of 300 nominations.
“If I were to use 20th century language, I would say the talented tenth,” Bennett said. “When I say 30 out of 300, it illustrates that there is a thick body of positive resources for our region.”
As per usual, the honorees represented a broad spectrum of fields and areas of service across the St. Louis metropolitan area for the event that was also sponsored by Midwest BankCentre, Regional Business Council, St. Louis City Soccer Club, The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and Webster University.
“One of the best things about this event is that it invites our region to get comfortable, not only with the notion of black excellence, but to get comfortable with Black leaders – of today, tomorrow and those who paved the way,” Bennett said. “We want to remind ourselves that we are not the exception –though you are exceptional – increasingly, we are the rule. So, let’s just get comfortable.”
She also suggested that these leaders are the common denominator with respect to the positive growth of the present and the future.
“St. Louis is fueled by the sheer tenacity, support, optimism and innovation of people like this class of young leaders,” Bennett said. “The realization of their dreams helps build more resilient, collaborative communities, a region that is diverse in thought, perspective and impact.”
Her sentiments were echoed by Ashley O’Neal, vice president of retail banking for Midwest BankCentre.
“The Salute to Young Leaders holds a special place in my heart as I am a 2020 recipient,” O’Neal said during her presenting sponsor remarks. “The 30 of you are joining an elite group of CEOs, entrepreneurs, attorneys, accountants, and the list goes on and on. Each of you were chosen to be recognized today because of your accomplishments and special talents. And each year, I look forward to seeing the list of honorees.”
This year was particularly special for O’Neal because of two awardees she recognized on this year’s list.
“Joy Johnson is one of my closest friends and sorority sister, who I have known since the fifth grade,” O’Neal said. “We have celebrated and supported each other in our almost 30 years of friendship. Welcome to the Young Leaders fold.”
She became filled with emotion when she singled out Johnson, who serves as senior financial analyst at The Boeing Company. O’Neal also shouted out her Midwest BankCentre colleague Reggie Grant, who joined Johnson as a member of the 2023 Young Leaders.
For Bennett, Johnson, Gilliam-Williams, Grant and the 27 others who nearly filled the sixth-floor ballroom of The Four Seasons to capacity with people in support of them served as a counternarrative.
“There is no shortage of bad news. And far too often there is pathologizing of people who share my hue,” Bennett said. “This evening, we flip that script. We are not just at the table. We are getting comfortable setting the table, we are getting comfortable building the table and we are getting comfortable deconstructing old tables.”
