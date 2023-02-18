The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC), the largest public funder of the arts in St. Louis, has opened 2023 grant applications to local artists and arts organizations. Submissions for both Artist Support Grant and Program Support Grant categories are due on March 27, 2023.
Since RAC began in 1985, the organization has provided more than 7,000 grants worth over $100 million. “RAC’s top priority has always been supporting the diverse collective of artists and arts organizations that make our world-class arts and culture community so vibrant,” said RAC President and CEO Vanessa Cooksey. “A thriving arts sector is critical to our region’s current and future growth.”
2023 Grant making updates include a more efficient application process, more clearly defined evaluation metrics, and increased opportunities for technical assistance.
Prior to the opening of the current grant cycle, RAC provided support to potential applicants in the form of detailed grant guidelines posted to the organization’s website, in addition to a series of free, accessible grant workshops covering a variety of helpful topics from writing grant narratives to developing budgets.
Eligibility requirements for individual artists include being 19 years or older and maintaining primary residence in St. Louis City or County for at least one year. Arts organizations must have a programming focus local to St. Louis City or County and be in good standing as a nonprofit organization.
Applicants are strongly encouraged to review all eligibility requirements, the full list of guidelines, and recordings of the grants workshop series found within the newly updated grants section on RAC’s website, where applications can also be created and submitted. These materials and more are accessible at www.racstl.org/grants.
