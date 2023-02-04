Rep. Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) makes her vote for Speaker during the first day of the 118th session of Congress.

 Photo by Greg Nash | Courtesy of the Hill

Congresswoman Cori Bush (MO-01) was selected to serve on the House Judiciary Committee in the 118th Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is the second oldest standing committee in Congress; its jurisdiction includes constitutional rights and civil liberties, oversight of the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, legal and regulatory reform, innovation, competition and antitrust laws, terrorism and crime, and immigration reform. The Committee also has jurisdiction over all proposed constitutional amendments. This will be Congresswoman Bush’s second term on the House Judiciary Committee.

