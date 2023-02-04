Congresswoman Cori Bush (MO-01) was selected to serve on the House Judiciary Committee in the 118th Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is the second oldest standing committee in Congress; its jurisdiction includes constitutional rights and civil liberties, oversight of the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, legal and regulatory reform, innovation, competition and antitrust laws, terrorism and crime, and immigration reform. The Committee also has jurisdiction over all proposed constitutional amendments. This will be Congresswoman Bush’s second term on the House Judiciary Committee.
featured
National News
Rep. Bush selected to serve second term on House Judiciary Committee
The Committee oversees DOJ and DHS, and handles key issues, including civil rights, immigration and public safety
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Smokey Robinson admits to affair with Diana Ross in his first marriage
- Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against energy drink company
- Soccer fans: Get ready to stand and deliver
- Judge Carla Hughes brings classroom to her courtroom
- Whisky On Washington wows downtown revelers
- Dr. Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Non-Profit Executive of the Year
- Bell says ‘facts not there’ to vacate Taylor’s death sentence
- Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
- Hometown comics Willie C, Shante Love bring the funny at Triple Threat Comedy Jam in St. Louis
- Rickey Smiley’s son died at 32, no cause verified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.