St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Tracy is now on the beat.
Tracy, who comes to St. Louis after serving as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, was sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9 in City Hall after sharing a message with all police officers and staff.
“The time I have spent in St. Louis already has shown me just how much this city has to offer and just how invested members of the community are in its success,” he wrote.
“There is a palpable sense of hope and potential that has been common in each of the conversations and meetings I have had, and it has quickly become clear just how many stakeholders are rooting for the success of our department.”
Tracy has met some members of the department and said he “looks forward to the opportunity to meet and work with and learn from each of you.”
The Ethical Society of Police said in a statement that its board “had a brief meeting with Chief Tracy after he was appointed.”
“We have not had in-depth discussions about his approach or plans for changes to the SLMPD. We believe in affording Chief Tracy appropriate time to develop and implement his plans for the department.
“Many community leaders that ESOP has both professional and personal relationships with also are patiently affording him the same opportunity.”
Throughout the interview process and in his introduction remarks after being hired, Tracy said his experience in the New York City, Chicago, and Wilmington police forces is invaluable.
“I have seen the true transformations that can occur when police departments implement proven, evidence-based crime strategies. These approaches enhance public safety, strengthen police-community relationships, and improve morale owing to the ability of each member of a police agency to make a difference,” he said.
Tracy begins his challenging work in St. Louis reinforced by a recent report citing a drop in crime in Wilmington.
In one of his last official duties in Wilmington, Tracy joined Mayor Mike Purzycki for the release of the department’s 2022 Year-End Crime Report. It includes crime statistics for the past year and statistics on police operations and community initiatives. It detailed “significant reductions in crime at a time when many cities continue to struggle with violent crime,” Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office said in a release.
According to the report, 2022 “saw the lowest number of murders in 15 years, and the second lowest number of shooting incidents in 17 years.”
“Major property crime indicators like burglary, robbery, and auto theft trended downwards.”
Several political and community leaders also shared their positive view of Tracy’s work in Wilmington.
“I had some initial concerns about hiring externally for our next police chief,” said Delaware state Sen. Darius Brown.
“I don’t admit to being wrong often, but I was glad I was wrong in regard to Chief Tracy. He was always present working with our faith-based leaders and grassroots organizations to address crime.”
Tracy will be the first external hire as St. Louis chief of police in the history of the department.
“Chief Tracy understood that violence will continue to persist if we see law enforcement as the end-all-be-all,” said John P. Cook of the Delaware Group Violence Intervention organization
“What he wanted to do was implement the social work component to our communities, meaning that it was not enough to lock people up without realizing the circumstances of their lives.”
Tracy said in his message he would soon “roll out a number of new strategies and initiatives.”
“[I] will call upon each of you to take a leadership role - regardless of rank or assignment - as we work together to address the plague of violent crime that has affected St. Louis and so many cities like ours,” he said.
“And while there is hard work ahead of us, I am confident you will find fulfillment and reward as we achieve our objectives and make St. Louis safer for everyone in our city.
“It is a true honor to be appointed to this position, and I am eager for the days, weeks, and months ahead as we embark upon the next chapter of this organization and its service to St. Louis.”
