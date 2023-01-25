Dancer Dezzia Payne (left) and dance instructor Anneka Shaw (right) from Yes Honey Studio in The Grove lifted people's spirits with their performance during the STL Women's March abortion rights rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri. In the background are DJ Maxa (left) and DJ Prospect Out Hrr.