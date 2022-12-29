You could call it a Christmas miracle.
The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
The sponsorship agreement with SJEM was the final step in the groundwork for establishing Rosati-Kain Academy. The academy incorporated as a Missouri nonprofit and elected an initial governance board in October. The academy seek a federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status that was filed in November.
“This is a milestone moment that launches a strong, bright future for the Rosati-Kain community and the St. Louis region. We are elated to be able to assure our students, our families, and our teachers and staff that Rosati-Kain will remain open,” said Rosati-Kain Academy Board Chair Cynthia Goudy.
“We are grateful to continue at our landmark location in the Central West End and to affiliate with one of the two orders of religious women who have served Rosati-Kain students with excellence, generosity, and dedication for more than a century.”
St. Louis City Mayor Tishuara Jones said, “It’s inspiring to see the community rally around Rosati-Kain. Our schools are anchors for our neighborhoods, and I am thrilled that Rosati-Kain will continue to serve a diverse student body in the coming years.”
Cara McMahon, executive director of SJEM said, “Rosati-Kain and SJEM share a common legacy in the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Now we share a common future in strengthening the landscape of Catholic education in St. Louis.”
Here’s a little history about the 100-plus-year-old school: Rosati-Kain is the only all-girls Catholic high school in the City of St. Louis. The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and the School Sisters of Notre Dame founded and staffed the school in 1911 with the core values of knowledge, virtue, humility, and love. And with the sponsorship of St. Joseph Educational Ministries, the tradition will continue. The school is the most diverse all-girls high school in the region, 55% of students are Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, or Multiracial. Rosati-Kain was among the first high schools in the St. Louis area to integrate in 1947.
However, with all the accolades Rosati-Kain has received, raising funds had become more and more complicated for the school. According to the school, Rosati-Kain Academy has set initial fund-raising goals of $5 million for operations plus $5 million in endowments to supplement financial aid funding and keep Rosati-Kain economically accessible to students. 79% of students receive some level of tuition assistance and 39% qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch. Students come from 52 zip codes. Almost half of the students live in the City of St. Louis, 43.5% in St. Louis County, and 7% in metro-east and St. Charles County.
Rosati-Kain enrollment dropped to 188 students in the current academic year from 248 in 2021-22 after rumors of the school’s imminent closure. The school educated an average of 275 students a year from 2014-2022.
Rosati-Kain students are actively involved in community service. Since the fall of 2020, they have provided more than 11,000 hours of community service, equal to nearly $275,000 of economic value calculated at minimum wage rates.
Taylor Jackson, an alumnus of Rosati-Kain says when she heard the news of her former high school closing she was disappointed and in disbelief. A lot of her classmates and other alumni took to social media to show support for their school and the time they spent there. When news got out that her former school will remain open, she said, “It is very exciting that the group spearheading the efforts to keep R-K open was successful!”
“I gained more than an education during my time there. It’s great that other girls will get the same opportunities for years to come.”
To keep things like this from happening again Jackson suggests Rosati Kain should make an effort to improve the diversity of both the student body and faculty/staff. She says girls want to attend schools where they feel included and understood.
Another suggestion of hers is for the community to get involved by supporting the interests of more students by continuing programs that build connections between students and alumni as well as helping make Rosati Kain visible to families from all backgrounds.
“I think making R-K’s presence more known in the Saint Louis area will be paramount over the next few years as the school starts fresh as an independent school,” said Jackson.
A post-holidays news conference is planned in early January when more detailed plans for the future will be announced.
