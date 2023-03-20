Schnucks customers and the company raised $120,000 for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis during its “Round Up at the Register” campaign in February. From left, Schnucks Executive Vice President of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck, ULSTL President and CEO Michael P. McMillan, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care Schron Jackson, ULSTL Vice President of Development and Special Events Tom Bailey and Schnucks Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Bill Bradley.