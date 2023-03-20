Good tidings were spread around during Black History Month at Schnucks Markets in support of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Schnucks customers and the company donated $120,000 to support the Urban League through the third annual “Round Up at the Register” campaign in February.
Customers donated $112,766 and Schnucks provided an additional $7,234 during the campaign which ran February 1-14. St. Louis area Schnucks customers had the option at checkout to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100% of donations to support the Save Our Sons program. Round ups at Schnucks stores in other markets supported the Urban League chapter in each respective area or the National Urban League.
"We are truly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Schnucks, but this year's Round Up effort is especially humbling because we are coming out of a pandemic and a devastating flood that impacted so many," said Michael P. McMillan, ULSTL president and CEO.
"The fact that people intentionally dug a little deeper to support our programs and our mission speaks volumes. We are so deeply appreciative."
The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program helps economically disadvantaged African American men find jobs and earn livable wages.
This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce. The Urban League recently opened new Save Our Sons facilities in south St. Louis and East St. Louis, Illinois.
“We were honored to once again celebrate Black History Month with our decades-long partners at the Urban League,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks chair and CEO and past ULSTL chair. “As a company that employs nearly 12,000 teammates, we not only have the opportunity to nourish people’s lives and help develop the workforce, we have the obligation to do so - a goal shared by the Urban League through the Save Our Sons program.”
