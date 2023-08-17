The St. Louis Housing Authority (SLHA) is expanding efforts to offset skyrocketing housing rental fees with a new HUD-funded Security Deposit Assistance (SDA) program for eligible Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, commonly known as Section 8, applicants and participants.
“The inability to pay a security deposit creates significant barriers to affordable housing for otherwise qualified families,” explains SLHA Executive Director Alana C. Green. “This new program will make it easier for Section 8 families to secure safe, affordable housing across the St. Louis metropolitan area.”
A security deposit is one of many unavoidable moving expenses. It acts as the landlord’s insurance for unpaid expenses and damages. The amount can be influenced by many factors, such as credit score, background checks, and property location.
Under Missouri law, a security deposit cannot exceed two months of rent. With the SDA program, HCV participants may request grant funds in an amount equal to that required by the lease, but within the legal limit.
“The Security Deposit Assistance program prioritizes housing affordability for vulnerable families,” says Green. “Now tenants and landlords will experience fewer delays and frustrations in the leasing process.”
Priority for security deposit assistance may be given to HCV participants who are:
• homeless;
• experiencing domestic violence;
• required to relocate due to disability;
• required to relocate due to unsafe housing conditions; or
• facing exigent circumstances.
Assistance is available through the SLHA website at www.slha.org or visit SLHA’s Central Office located at 3520 Page Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.