St. Louis County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge kicks off December 1 and runs through January 31, 2023. Last year over 12,000 people participated in the club, which offers fun incentives and reading opportunities for the whole family. Participants can track their activities online or by printing a paper log at home. Details are available at www.slcl.org/winter-reading-challenge.
The Winter Reading Challenge offers four categories: ages 0-5, 6-12, 13-17 and 18+. Everyone who completes at least 5 activities will be entered into a prize raffle. Winners will be chosen in each age group.
Early Reader (ages 0-5) Raffle Prizes: Fort Building Kit, Pete the Cat Plush with Book, Magicubes Set
Kid (ages 6-12) Raffle Prizes: Slime Kit, Movie Night Bundle, $100 Target Gift Card
Teen (ages 13-17) Raffle Prizes: $15 Raising Canes Gift Card, $15 Starbucks Gift Card, $20 Domino’s Gift Card, $100 Target Gift Card
Adult (ages 18+) Raffle Prizes: $40 Schnucks Gift Card, $100 Target Gift Card, Yeti 20 oz Travel Mug, Yeti 30 oz Tumbler, Yeti Wheeled Cooler
For more information please call 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org/winter-reading-challenge.
