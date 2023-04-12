The public autism expo will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 11am-1pm at the Parkview Branch.
About 1 in 36 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the Center for Disease Center's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.
The expo will provide information for families with children on the autism spectrum. Organization representatives will discuss services, and staff will show and explain related library resources.
The prevalence of ASD has increased by roughly 60% since 2000 (1 in 150 children), according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Library resources like Sensory Story Time, provides a tranquil environment for children to engage in a story and other activities. The program uses props, toys and tactile objects to offer children a variety of ways to process the information.
Participating local support agencies include:
- Artists First
- EasterSeals Midwest
- Freddie Ford Family Foundation
- Special School District of St. Louis County
- St. Louis ARC
- St. Louis County Library
- UMSL Succeed Program
For more information go to www.slcl.org/events, or call 314-994-3300.
The Parview Branch is located at 8400 Delport, St. Louis, MO 63114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.