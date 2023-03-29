St. Louis has joined several other metropolitan areas in filing federal lawsuits against automakers Hyundai and Kia for their continued “failure to install industry-standard anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles."
In August 2022, the city requested automakers address the public safety hazard their failure has created though the theft of cars the manufacture and sell in America.
Hyundai Motor America sent 100 steering wheel locks to the SLPD and a local Kia dealership donated 50. Hyundai announced its intent to offer an aftermarket Firstech/Compustar security kit in October 2022, which disables the starter, prices ranging from $75 to $150 each. It has done little to slow the rampant thefts of these particular models.
“Big corporations like Kia and Hyundai must be held accountable for endangering our residents and putting profit over people,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said at a Monday press conference with City Counselor Sheena Hamilton, Public Safety Director Charles Coyle, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy.
“St. Louisans should not be forced to bear the cost of their negligence.”
According to the SLMPD, since May 2022, it has received more than 4,500 reports of thefts of Kia or Hyundai vehicles. Also, 61% of all vehicles stolen in St. Louis have been Kias and Hyundais. Kias and Hyundais make up 88% of all reported attempted vehicle thefts.
There has been an 128% increase in the number of reported stolen vehicles in the city between May 2022 and February 2023, led by the theft of Kias and Hyundais.
Kia and Hyundai products do not have an engine immobilizer and can be easily stolen with common household items. A series on online videos offer instruction on how to start non-push-button ignitions with a USB Cord or a phone charger as a key.
In addition, the rear windows on many Hyundais and Kias are not connected to the car’s security system. Breaking them does not trigger the vehicle’s alarm
The mayor and Chief Tracy cited a Highway Loss Data Institute report that notes Kia and Hyundai “have lagged behind other manufacturers in installing standard immobilizers, with only 26% of 2015 Hyundais and Kias series possessing immobilizers as standard equipment.
This is compared with 96% of other manufacturers. Among 2015-2019 car models, theft claims were nearly double that of those for other manufacturers.
“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been working hard to arrest car thieves and hold them accountable for their actions,“ said Chief Tracy.
“But the huge spike in Kias and Hyundai thefts make the job of police departments like ours much more difficult, siphoning resources that could be devoted to other law enforcement priorities. This lawsuit is an important step to make our streets safer for residents and visitors alike.”
St. Louis joins Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego, Columbus, and Seattle in filing a federal lawsuits against the automakers.
Twenty-three state attorneys general, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul called on Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company to take more action to protect vehicle owners amid the ongoing car theft crisis.
They want the companies to accelerate a software upgrade and to provide other free protective measures. Raoul said these alternative protective measures should go to owners with vehicles that cannot support a software upgrade.
Raoul and the attorneys general explain that Kia and Hyundai chose not to include anti-theft immobilizers asstandard equipment on several vehicle models sold in the United States, despite including the immobilizers on the same affected models sold in other countries.
As a result, the number of thefts and the use of stolen vehicles to commit other thefts in the U.S. significantly increased.
While several states with Republican attorneys general are included with the 23, Missouri is not one of them.
Jones said the lawsuit, filed by the Affirmative Litigation Unit of the City Counselor’s Office in partnership with law firm Dowd Bennett, “is an example of working together to address root causes and hold bad actors accountable.”
Kia released a statement Tuesday saying the lawsuits are “without merit.” It noted distribution of steering wheel locks and anti-theft software.
“Kia has been and continues to be willing to work cooperatively with law enforcement agencies in St. Louis to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it,” the statement said.
Hyundai upgrades are available for 2017-2020 Elantras, 2015-2019 Sonatas, and 2020-2021 Venues. The company has said upgrade for more models will be available in June.
Isaiah Peters of the St. Louis American and St. Louis Public Radio contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.