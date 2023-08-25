St. Louis could soon join Kansas City in passing gun control legislation that would outlaw possession of assault weapons and take other actions to stem gun violence.
“In the coming days, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office, aldermen are ready to introduce commonsense gun safety legislation,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones following a listening session that included gun violence survivors and gun control advocates and Friendly Temple in north St. Louis.
“We come together around a shared vision: a safer, stronger St. Louis, ready to stand up for our values. We know Missourians are demanding state-level action to pass measures like red-flag laws and background checks, but we are ready to try every tool available to us at the local level to protect families from gun violence.”
In Kansas City, an ordinance was passed to ban certain weapons, including machine guns, firearm silencers, and guns that are turned into fully automatic weapons. A second ordinance makes it illegal to transfer weapons, including ammunition, to minors.
Mayor Quinton Lucas and city officials say the ordinances would target an increase in fatal shootings caused by the proliferation of automatic weapons and an increase in violence impacting young people.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen recently passed Board Bill 29, which regulates the open carry of firearms in St. Louis.
According to the mayor’s office, aldermanic bills will address prohibition of military-grade weapons and prevent the transfer or sale of guns to minors.
Jones also expects action “to prepare St. Louis for the passage of Blair’s Law.”
“Blair’s Law was passed by the state legislature in May 2023, but was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.
The law aims to make firing a gun within city limits a felony, with some exceptions, including self-defense and shooting weapons at gun ranges. It is named for Blair Shanahanlane, who was killed when a stray bullet struck her in the neck in her backyard on the Fourth of July in 2011 in Kansas City. She was 11.
Attorney General Andrew Bailey has already sent a letter to Jones challenging the city, complete with threats to file suits and take other actions.
“We’re ready to fight like hell at the local level to prevent gun violence, protect our babies and keep our community safe,” said Mayor Jones.
“The [proposed] legislation are things not currently covered in the state legislature. The state legislature has us fighting crime with our hands tied behind our backs.”
Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said she stands with the mayor and her colleagues on pursuit of gun control laws.
“State-level preemption undermines local decision makers—namely residents who want their neighborhoods to be safe from gun violence. As elected officials, it is our responsibility to prioritize the lives of residents over unregulated access to firearms,” Green said.
"We are confident in the legal analysis that led to Tuesday's announcement and believe these measures will make our city safer for visitors and residents."
