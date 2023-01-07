An exhibit at the David J. Sencer CDC Museum in Atlanta entitled Trusted Messengers: Building Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccines Through Art is now displaying original pieces from six organizations, including Saint Louis Story Stitchers.
Story Stitchers was one of 30 arts and culture organizations that received support from the CDC Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts to develop works of art to educate the public and inspire confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.
"Story Stitchers artists were honored to be selected for this exhibition and pleased to see the work continue to be useful to public audiences," said Susan Colangelo, executive director of Saint Louis Story Stitchers.
“Our project generated bus kings, bus shelter posters, billboards, social media, and radio ads, reaching 70 million people in the spring of 2022. The project was created by a collaborative group of youth and adult artists who generated work around the concept of worthiness and caring for one another in a campaign called, ‘I GOTCHU.’”
The exhibit will run through March 2023 and features work from Studio Two Three in Richmond, Virginia; West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Vermillion Cultural Association and Creative Care in Vermillion, South Dakota; Community Music School of Springfield and the Springfield Cultural Partnership in Springfield, Massachusetts; and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
“Our talented partner organizations have created meaningful, innovative projects that engaged and informed community members,” said Catherine Zilber, vice president for infectious disease programs at the CDC Foundation.
“This new exhibit features impressive art and uplifting messaging that demonstrates the crucial role the arts can play in communicating about important public health issues.”
Story Stitchers artists work alongside 16–24-year-old underrepresented youth who are 98% Black and living in underserved areas of the St. Louis
For more information on Saint Louis Story Stitchers' project, visit storystitchers.org
