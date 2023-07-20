Robert Green, founder and CEO of Saint Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar, said there had to be a second Taste of North St. Louis following the overwhelming success of the inaugural event in 2022.
Held at Crown Square Plaza at 14th Street and Saint Louis Ave, Taste of North St. Louis featured more than 60 venders and included fine cuisine, crafts, and entertainment.
Along with the vendors, music, family fun, and food, the gathering also celebrates the neighborhood and Black and African diaspora cultures, according to Green.
Saint Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar hosted last month’s Juneteenth Free-Dome Celebration in Fairground Park and is preparing for the 9thSaint Louis African American Artifacts Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday August 19, 2023, at Crown Square.
“It is a celebration of African American history and culture. Our mission is to provide cultural exposure, education, and information to cultivate awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions made by people of African descent,” said Green on the non-profit’s website.
The free festival will feature artifacts, art, music, dance, food, vendors, children’s activities, health and wellness information, prizes and more.
Green is a Vashon High School graduate who grew up in the Pruitt-Igoe housing complex. He would become an electrical engineer and work for IBM.
He created the African American Artifacts Festival in 2013. In 2016, Green told St. Louis magazine while at IBM he realized how much he loved old things—apothecary bottles, carnival canes, daguerreotypes. He soon focused on early vernacular photos of Black people in St. Louis.
He said he wants young people to stumble upon history and culture in the way he did.
Festival vendor information
Vendors interested in participating in the Saint Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar should visit www.saintlaaafab.com to apply and for all festival regulations. Included are:
-All products exhibited and sold at must be made by or related to African American culture to be exhibited/sold.
-All items must be in keeping with the festival’s family-friendly theme. No derogatory or provocative imagery. Drugs and alcohol are prohibited. Vendors may only exhibit or sell products listed on their applications.
-No weapons of any type, this includes all guns, knives, swords, axes, including replicas are allowed. Nothing that shoots projectiles is allowed.
