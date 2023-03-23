Divisiveness has long caused problems for the nation, this state and our local governing institutions. We are now in especially troubling times. This is concerning because of the continuing myriad of problems, not unique to St. Louis, that need to be better addressed.
The upcoming aldermanic election in the city of St. Louis on April 4 affords an opportunity for major change with a reduction in the number of wards from 28 to 14. The new ward boundaries reflect some of the dramatic population demographic shift over the years. The quality and effectiveness of the elected officials who face these daunting challenges that have escalated over many decades of neglect, poor management and economic change has not been reassuring. Whether a shrinking tax base, loss of population and businesses or the cost of providing essential public services and funding of deferred maintenance, the harsh political divide has accelerated the depth of these entrenched problems.
This is an election that could see a more collaborative strategy instituted that is not as constrained by harmful self-serving political squabbles that hinder efforts to move this divided city in a more constructive direction.
The essentially one party system in the city includes several factions based on race, geographic location, and social-economic status in the city that has resulted in harmful consequences that would be greatly mitigated if the city’s politics were more aligned to solve problems and optimize some of the new opportunities to foster more fair and equitable economic growth.
Our endorsements reflect our belief that a more cohesive, forward-thinking and effective political coalition would provide better governance and better outcomes.
Many of these aldermanic ward elections listed have already been commented in greater detail on other pages of the paper in recent issues.
Here are our endorsements for the April 4 aldermanic races. The results of these races are critical to continuing the city toward a better, more hopeful future.
1-ANNE SCHWEITZER
3-SHANE COHN
4-BRET NARAYN
5-HELEN PETTY
6-DANIELA VALEZQUE
7-ALISHA SONNIER
9-MICHAEL BROWNING
10-SHAMEEM CLARK-HUBBARD
12-TASHARA EARL
13-NORMA WALKER
14-RASHEEN ALDRIDGE
In addition, we endorse needed charter reform and support this proposed inclusive process that has the potential to bring broader respect and cooperation across the city. We recommend YES on Proposition C on April 4.
