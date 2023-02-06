The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis today announced the launch of the Edward Jones Scholarship, a multi-million-dollar, multi-year commitment to provide 75 students annually with scholarship grants up to $12,000 per student, per year.
The program is designed to award critical “last dollar” funding to fill the gap between total cost of education and the financial resources available to students from family, school, state, and federal sources. The Edward Jones Scholarship will foster educational attainment and financial strength for members of the community often priced out of post-secondary opportunities.
These scholarships will serve low-income students who are active participants in each of their high school years with any of the following specially selected youth development agencies:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri
Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis
Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis
Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School
College Bound-St. Louis
Girls, Inc, St. Louis
LifeWise
Awards are renewable for up to 10 semesters per student. In addition to receiving major financial support, Edward Jones Scholars will work with Scholarship Foundation student advisors to complete applications and learn about important resources and opportunities throughout their educational journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.