Tower Grove Park breaks ground on two community basketball courts

Tower Grove Park broke ground on the construction of two new community basketball courts at a ceremony attended by Mayor Tishaura Jones, Board of Alderman President Megan Green, District 80 Representative Peter Meridith, and more than forty invited guests.
“Nothing beats Summer in Tower Grove Park. These new courts will make Tower Grove Park a better place for our youth for years to come,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.
Two post-tension concrete courts and related amenities have been designed to complement and fit within the Park’s historic fabric as a National Historic Landmark. Basketball courts will be the newest enhancement of the park made possible through the Park's Common Ground Campaign.
Projects already completed include restoration of the historic West Gatehouse as an education center, creation of Nee Kee Nee from the long-buried East Stream, refurbishment of two Victorian era pavilions, and restoration of the stable. With commitments now totaling over $14.5 million, the Campaign is allowing the Park to pursue important elements of its 2017 community-based master plan.
Key funding for the basketball court construction project comes from a $250,000 federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant managed by Missouri State Parks, and four local St. Louis foundation gifts of $100,000 each.
