The University of Missouri–St. Louis was the presenting partner for Sunday’s St. Louis CITY SC match against the LA Galaxy as the team commemorated Juneteenth ahead of the national holiday later this month.
The pregame festivities include a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – often called the Black National Anthem – and the first 10,000 fans through the gates at CITYPARK received a souvenir miniature soccer ball commemorating the holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.
Local designer and illustrator Marco Cheatham, who received his BFA in studio art from UMSL in 2016, designed the ball, which features themed illustrations of freedom, joy, love and hope alongside the logos of St. Louis CITY SC and UMSL.
Cheatham has done work for a variety of companies, including Google, YouTube and Amazon.
St. Louis CITY SC is also selling the “Support Black Dreams” T-shirt Cheatham designed through its website with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit Gentlemen of Vision. The organization provides mentorship and guidance to young men from various school districts across the St. Louis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.