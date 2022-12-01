The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society [CCS] raised over $350,000 through its Divine 9 Challenge, a fundraising competition between historically Black Fraternities and Sororities in the St. Louis region.
CCS members give an annual donation of $1,000 or more to United Way of Greater St. Louis.
“We are so happy to bring back the Divine 9 Challenge and Soiree this year as an opportunity to give the members of these fraternities and sororities a way to get involved and make a difference through one gift to United Way,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.
“CCS has been integral to United Way’s efforts to uplift our community and we are so grateful for its members and their leadership. They’ve set a very high standard for Black giving and in helping build a stronger St. Louis community for all.”
CCS also hosted its annual Divine 9 Soiree on Nov. 3, 2022, to celebrate the challenge and raised additional dollars for United Way’s campaign.
More than 125 members of local National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities attended the event at Three Degree Glass Factory, and featured food from Pure Catering, music from DJ Quinn and a 360-degree photobooth.
The CCS campaign is a national leader among African American philanthropic giving groups. It is comprised of more than 600 members and, since the group’s inception in 1994, members have raised nearly $60 million for the St. Louis region.
The 2022 CCS campaign co-chairs are Adrian and Vernon Vito Bracy. The 2022 Divine 9 Challenge was co-chaired by Francella Jackson, with Village of Cahokia, and Arica Harris, with Edward Jones.
The organizations raised the following amounts:
Sororities
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.: $107,857; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.: $78,363; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.: $12,500; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.: $9,208
Fraternities
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.: $53, 273; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.: $43,932; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.: $29,083; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.: $20,000
Individuals can still join CCS or make a gift to United Way’s campaign at HelpingPeople.org/Give.
Log In
