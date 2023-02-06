For the third consecutive year, as part of Black History Month in February, Schnuck Markets, Inc. will offer customers the opportunity to “Round Up at the Register” to support the Urban League.
Continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 14, 100% of donations in the St. Louis area will support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) - specifically the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons program. Round ups in Schnucks stores in other markets will support the Urban League chapter in each respective area. In 2022, Schnucks and its customers donated $150,000 to the Urban League as part of the Round Up campaign.
Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to the Urban League as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.
The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.
In 2020, Schnucks launched a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Unity Is Power, which describes efforts to increase focused, community support for organizations that promote racial equity, like the Urban League, and this past month, ULSTL honored Schnucks with the Civic Leadership Award for these efforts.
