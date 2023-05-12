Urban Sprouts Child Development Center hosted its inaugural Icons Brunch Sunday, April 30 at Laumeier Sculpture Park. Professionals from various social sectors who make differences in the lives of young children were honored. The brunch raised funds for the center’s scholarship fund, which provides 67% of financial assistance to its families.
“Urban Sprouts is dedicated to reimagining the early childhood system in our region,” Ellicia Lanier, founder and director of Urban Sprouts said in a statement. “Events like this one bring us together to celebrate the work we do on behalf of children and families.”
This year’s honorees included Marian Wright Edelman, activist, founder and president of Children’s Defense Fund; Gwen Pennington, independent higher education professional; Reverend Traci Blackmon, pastor of Christ The King United Church of Christ; Gregory Glore, civic and community advocate; Pat Holterman-Hommes, president and CEO of Youth In Need; Bobby Norfolk, storyteller, and arts educator; Jason Purnell, associate professor and researcher; and Rep. Maxine Waters.
Norfolk attended the brunch and said travails in his life would not keep him away.
“I was very diligent with the therapies and staying away from the oxycontin. It just rebounded. I didn’t wanna miss this if at all possible.”
Norfolk added he stands on the shoulders of other honorees and felt he was in good company. He credits his upbringing in The Ville neighborhood and the teachings he received through St. Louis Public Schools for his career success.
“Working with St. Louis teachers and they saw things in me I didn’t see in myself,” Norfolk said.
“I think that's the mark of a master teacher to see inside a student with low esteem as they find their gifts and their purpose.”
“The group of icons were chosen for their lifetime achievements and their dedication to child serving organizations in St. Louis,” Lanier said in a statement. “We carefully chose each icon and wanted to give them their flowers.”
Lanier also honored several personal icons - her aunts.
“Aunties are so very special to me. I lost my mom at the very young age of 16 and in every good family there are people like these two women who step up, show you the world and open up a book of possibility,” she said.
“Before we recognize the community icons, I would be remiss if I did not give these two women their flowers. Thank you so much for dedicating your lives to me and to other people in the community.”
Urban Sprouts services children from infancy to six years old and specializes in the Reggio Emilia Approach, which encourages children and educators to collaborate and allow the children to be innovative.
“I think what’s special about the Reggio Emilia dynamic is that it gives children their rights,” Lanier told The St. Louis American in a2021 interview. “It gives children the opportunity to be expressive and confident in their own knowledge, we just help to guide that.”
Carol Daniel hosted the event. Gospel artist Kierra Sheard, R&B and soul singer Eric Roberson, and St. Louis native, Dakota Pagan performed.
To learn more about Urban Sprouts Child Development Center visiturbansproutscdc.org/.
