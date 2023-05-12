Urban Sprouts Child Development Center hosted its inaugural Icons Brunch Sun. April 30, 2023 in Laumeier Sculpture Park. The brunch serves as a fundraiser to strengthen Urban Sprouts’ scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to 67% of its families, and to recognize St. Louis Icons. Left to Right Bobby Norfolk, Jason Purnell, Rev. Traci Blackmon, Pat Holterman-Hommes, and Gregory Glore.