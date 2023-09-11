The Little Bit Foundation cares about area kids in a big way and is seeking volunteers to help reach as many youths as possible during the school year.
Little Bit's school reps play a vital role by engaging one-on-one with students. Responsibilities include picking up orders of clothing, shoes, coats and more from the Little Bit warehouse and delivering items to schools. They also students with fittings and measurements. Openings are available in schools across the city and North County during mornings or afternoons.
Entering its 22nd school year, The Little Bit Foundation's mission is help eliminate barriers to learning and provide educational enrichment opportunities for under-resourced students in the St. Louis region.
Centene is doing its part by has committing a $1 million grant to Little Bit over the next three years to support health and wellness programs for students. The grant will help introduce students to new experiences, which can improve their mental wellbeing.
Little Bit and Centene will host a rally at Yeatman-Liddell Middle School at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, and Jonathon Bell from CITY SC, and NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams will speak to students about the importance of being prepared and what it takes to be successful.
Teachers will be provided supplies for their classrooms, and students from Yeatman, as well as Long International Middle School and Central Middle School will receive tickets to the Sept. 17 CITY SC game.
To learn more about being a Little Bit volunteer, please visit www.thelittlebitfoundation.org.
