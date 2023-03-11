World Wide Technology [WWT] hosted its eighth annual STEM Student Forum on Saturday March 4, with the theme of “Making a New World Happen. The forum’s focus was on how schools can use education and technology to create a more sustainable future.
WWT employs thousands of professionals in the STEM field and provides resources to ensure the increase of future tech leaders. Its student forum educates high school students on the importance of STEM disciplines and the opportunities they present.
The 2023 program included 21 local high schools with 177 participating students. About 70 volunteers contributed more than 700 hours, including 33 WWT mentors, both in-person and virtually, who supported each school’s team.
Christian Brothers College High School received the $10,000 first place prize for its project which tackled environmental and social sustainability by using plastic bottles to create a recycled 3D printer filament. The filament could then be used to create items for the unhoused, such as combs, toothbrushes, razors, tiny house bricks and more.
“The STEM Student Forum has been an eye-opening experience into the strength of critical thought processes and problem-solving skills of the next generation,” said Jessie Ripper, WWT program management director.
“These brilliant future leaders are passionate about technological advancement and its impact on the betterment of society.”
The Fulton School was recognized with a $5,000 second place prize and Parkway Spark! received $2,500 for placing third. Pattonville High School came in fourth place. Nerinx Hall in fifth place, receiving $2,000 and $1,500, respectively.
WWT would like to congratulate and thank all the schools that participated in the 2023 STEM Student Forum including:
Althoff Catholic High School; Christian Brothers College High School; Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience; The Fulton School; Hazelwood West High School; John Burroughs School; Lindbergh High School; Metro Academic and Classical High School; Nerinx Hall High School; and Oakville High School.
Parkway SPARK! Incubator; Parkway West High School; Pattonville High School; Rockwood Summit High School; SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School; South Technical High School; St. John Vianney High School; STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School; Sumner High School; Troy Buchanan High School; and Whitfield School.
