World Wide Technology (WWT) and United Way of Greater St. Louis recently partnered on a volunteer project to recently assemble 1,500 reading kits to deliver to several local nonprofits and children throughout the region.
Through United Way’s Service2Go program, WWT employees sorted and crafted hundreds of Pocket Pal reading kits on-site in Edwardsville, Illinois over several days. The kits contain books, stuffed animals, and other essentials to help local students and children increase their literacy skills.
“WWT is committed to helping the community through our Global Community Impact programs, and our volunteer initiatives, done in collaboration with partners like United Way. United Way and its Volunteer Center were instrumental in assisting WWT in identifying and developing a team building,” said Michelle Boehm, WWT Global Operations Director.
“Service2Go project was host in our four North American Integration Center facilities in Edwardsville. Our employees value the opportunity to work together to give back to the Edwardsville and East St. Louis communities.”
Service2Go is one of the projects United Way offers projects that are designed to meet the greatest needs of the community.
United Way supplies all needed materials to a location of choice and leads groups in assembling kits for delivery to local agencies.
A budget is needed to participate in our Service2Go program, and volunteers create “Reading Buddies.” Stuffed animals are paired with a children's book and healthy snack to help children develop a love of reading.
Two Men and A Truck donated time and resources to transport the assembled kits items to the following nonprofits for children across the St. Louis community:
Edwardsville YMCA
Children’s Home and Aid in Illinois
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
Youth and Family Center
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning
Southside Early Childhood Center
For more information on the Service2Go program, visit www.stlvolunteer.org.
