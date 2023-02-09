St. Louisan Yuri Collins stamped his name in the record books of the Atlantic 10 Conference in leading Saint Louis University to a big college basketball victory over Rhode Island.
The former St. Mary's standout became A-10's career leader in assists in the Billikens' 76-71 victory over Rhode Island on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. The 6'0" junior point guard surpassed the total of 783 assists, which was set by former Richmond standout Jacob Gilyard, who is a native of Kansas City. Collins had 15 points and eight assists in the Billikens' victory.
Collins is currently averaging 10.1 assists a game which leads all NCAA Division I schools. He had a season high of 20 assists in a victory over Tennessee State on November 30. Collins also led the nation in assists as a sophomore last season when he also set SLU's single season record with 267 assists.
Saint Louis U. (16-8) will travel to Dayton on Friday night in a big A-10 game at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.