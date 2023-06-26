Jessie Cannamore and Angel Clower of YWCA Metro St. Louis have been honored as 2023 Missouri Head Start Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year, respectively, by the Missouri Head Start Association (MHSA).
“We are immensely proud of Jessie and Angel for their well-deserved recognitions,” said Stacy Johnson, Head Start director and chief program officer.
“Their passion, dedication, and commitment to the children and families in our community have made a lasting impact, and we are grateful for their invaluable contributions.”
Cannamore, a YWCA teacher since 2007, was honored for creating “an engaging and nurturing environment for her students, fostering their growth and development.
“Her innovative teaching methods, coupled with her ability to connect with each child individually, have left an indelible impact on the children under her care,” according to Johnson.
Clower has been a member of the YWCA support staff since 2001.
“The unwavering dedication to the well-being of the children and families she serves has made her an indispensable asset to the organization. Her exceptional organizational skills and compassionate nature have greatly contributed to the success of YWCA Metro St. Louis,” said Johnson.
YWCA Metro St. Louis is the largest provider of direct Head Start services in the state of Missouri and
the largest grantee of Head Start services in St. Louis City and County, currently serving more than
1,200 children and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.