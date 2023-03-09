While co-hosting a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Porsha Williams talked about how she didn’t feel celebrated when she appeared on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show in 2021.
“Hidden mess. It’s a hidden mess. I went on Tamron’s show, and I was so excited. She’s a beautiful Black woman, she’s branched off [and] got her own show.,” Williams said.
“I didn’t expect her to agree with everything. But there was a turn where it turned from just her asking questions about the book to her kind of almost attacking me. Almost making me feel like I had to justify anything that I had going on.”
Charlamagne Tha God added he thinks Hall had to transition into a messy show since Wendy Williams went off air.
“I feel like Tamron Hall and her producers got together at some point and said, ‘Look, Wendy Williams is leaving, so somebody on daytime TV has to be messy.’ Because it feels like Tamron has been being messy on that show lately. Is it just me?,” he said.
