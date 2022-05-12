Last Tuesday, a Democratic group held an event that demonstrates all that is wrong with politics. The event features U.S. Senate candidates who have raised more than $1 million, a “benchmark that is critical for running a successful campaign.”
Voters, then, may have the opportunity to meet two candidates: one who has raised most of his money from out of state donors and the other who by fortune of birth can self-fund her campaign.
The belief that money is the measure of success is demonstrably false. Well-funded Democrats have failed to win national elections for a decade. Still, we are led to believe that money makes the candidate, and then are shocked when money corrupts politicians.
Yes, money helps a campaign; but it is not the campaign. We deserve to hear from candidates who have proven they are more than fundraisers. We need to hear from candidates who are doing the work to meet Missourians where they are, to learn from them, and to represent them with policies that are fair and equitable and raise the quality of life for everyone.
Wealthy donors and political operatives should not be picking “winners” for us. But so long as money is the measuring stick, Democratic groups are doing their party - and its full range of candidates - a gross disservice.
Chris Shipley
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.