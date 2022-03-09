I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter from the CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority that “The appointment of a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court is a long time coming.” Not only will the seating of Ketanji Brown Jackson bring much-needed diversity to the court, her prior service as a public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission gives her insights into the racial disparities in the criminal justice system. She will, however, only take her seat with the votes of 50 US Senators. That’s where we come in. Each of us should call the office of Senator Roy Blunt and convey the message that we want him to vote in favor of the nomination of Judge Jackson to the US Supreme Court.
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur
