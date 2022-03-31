Following the Coronavirus many people have been through hardships and have lost family, jobs, and even homes. While stimulus bills and COVID relief bills have helped considerably it’s not always enough for those who need to support their families. In many cities such as Las Vegas it has become law to prohibit people sleeping in streets and benches while shelters are available.
Though government officials say this is to keep the streets safe and clean, they do not take into consideration that most shelters only allow persons to stay for a limited amount of days and only a few times a year. Depending on how many shelters are in the area, it is not long before many people are once again back on the streets. I believe it is unethical to prohibit homeless people to sleep in the streets as long as shelters are able to close their doors to certain individuals.
Regina Bouche
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.