For hundreds of years Black Americans have been victims to systemic racism. We are unable to receive equal quality care in health care, and in order to make a change we need to have more Black doctors. This is where you come in. According to an article in the Telegraph, “According to the AAMC study, the U.S. would require approximately 118,000 Black physicians to achieve health care equity (with) Black patients by 2032. Since medical schools are only graduating fewer than 1,500 Black students a year, it would take nearly 40 years to accomplish this goal.” In order for us to change these numbers, and start to make a change, we need to educate and inform our youth on the importance of joining the medical field. Most people would not consider this as a career option because of the high cost or the long duration of schooling. I feel as if there needs to be more advocation for the necessity of Black citizens in the medical field. We need to start by having schools and parents try to encourage students into furthering their education and considering joining the medical field. I understand that joining any career in the medical field can be challenging work, but I feel like everyone with the right materials and information are capable of entering the field. If we can make programs for students that have an interest in joining the field to give them more information, that they will then be able to spread to their peers.
Dakota Harris
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.