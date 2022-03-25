Rob West, executive for the Bayer YMCA and O'Fallon Park Center, passed last week. Rob was the type of leader that lifted others up. Rob paid attention to details but the bottom (line) was the care of persons who attended the above sites. Rob was open to community leaders but no child ever went hungry that he knew about. People that worked for him were respected as fellow co-workers and employees. When Rob sat at the table his agenda was simple…how can I improve the lives of persons I serve. He was respected in circles of non-profits. His facial expression never changed, but he was always on target for the people. Oh God how we will miss him. We thank God this man with such a huge heart passed this way. Our leaders in St. Louis City could learn a lot from Rob West like prioritizing the needs of the people first, never abandon us and only show up for photo events. Rob never surrendered who he was at our expense. To know him was to love and respect him. When you drive by the Bayer YMCA or O'Fallon Center that is the legacy ROB WEST.
Respectfully submitted,
Patricia Miller
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.