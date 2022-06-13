No matter our zip code, background, or party, most of us value our freedom. But today, the policies we favor: our freedom to vote, our freedom from gun violence and our freedom to grow our families in a manner that allows us to nurture our children, have been blocked by MAGA Republicans.
On TV, the internet and in office, they promote the murders of Americans in Buffalo and school kids in Uvalde, by letting anyone buy and bring assault rifles into our communities. Just as we turned out in record numbers in the last two elections, Americans must join together across race, place and party to remove them from power. Together, we can make America a better place to live, by voting for candidates that will respect the Will of the People.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
