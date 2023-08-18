The Missouri legislature voted 187-3, in the most bi-partisan vote in recent history, to give seniors tax relief with SB 190. St. Louis County had a chance to lead the state, and all four St. Louis County Democrat Council members voted against freezing every senior’s property taxes at the age of 62. All three Republican councilmen voted for it. Democrats cited concerns about losing too much revenue only one week before offering Boeing tax breaks on a proposed expansion that amounts to a 50% tax break on real and personal property tax for 10 years. Seniors were only asking for a tax freeze.
Seniors lose 50% of their purchasing power after they retire. Why do politicians give mega-rich companies, and their executives, tax breaks and refuse to consider tax relief for those most vulnerable? If Boeing was paying their fair share of taxes, we could easily afford to give seniors a tax freeze.
Here are the facts. The property tax freeze would’ve helped 200,000 seniors, many in North County where home assessments went up 40-50%, double the county’s average increase.
St. Louis County had the opportunity to become a leader in the state and instead insured its standing as a mediocre county-in-decline with a budget deficit, falling population and rising crime, while it plans a tax increase and a new $500 million county building. Talk about hubris. Democratic leadership failed its seniors, especially its most needy.
St. Louis City hasn’t taken up the issue. Join our fight to get seniors.
Dennis Ganahi
