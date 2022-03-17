I was inspired to see Vice President Kamala Harris walk with others across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on March 6 to mark the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965. “A record number of people cast their ballots in the 2020 elections. It was a triumph of democracy in many ways. Some saw it as a threat,” she said. VP Harris is correct. The Republican response to the 2020 election is an attack on voting rights. It proves the power of Black people voting and proves that if we vote we cannot be stopped.
Isis Thomas
Metro East
