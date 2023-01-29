On Dec. 25, 2022, my journey of helping others reached 22 years. Mom died on Christmas Day. We are just beginning this season. Let us stop a moment and reflect on our lives as we have lived it this year. Have you been on the right path? You must sow love.
Scripture tells us, “He who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption; but he who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. And let us not (therefore!) grow weary in well-doing, for in due season we shall reap, if we do not lose heart.” Galatians 6 NKJ.
You will reap eternal life, if you sow to the Spirit, that is, if you don’t grow weary in well-doing. While doing some projects, I could not stay the course. During those projects given to me by myself and not from the Holy Spirit did not work.
During those times, there was a point when my thrill had gone away. I was not on my proper path; I had taken a detour, so my soul was not at peace. It was during this time that I began to be awakened by my alarm cook, 4 a.m. each morning to pray, meditate and seek guidance from the Lord. That guidance came, and now that I am on my proper course, I can see myself writing my column, and enjoying my radio show and coordinating health fairs for a lifetime!
The key here is you must stop and hear from the Holy Spirit; obviously, you are doing what YOU want to do, and not how many of us quit trying to reach our goal because we got tired of failing. Time is most likely the worst enemy of enthusiasm. If someone continues to pursue a goal, no matter what it is, there is a way to make it become a reality, however, if you do not love doing the job, you will quit pretty quickly. Almost every one of you can think of something you were enthusiastic about, yet now, you are not happy about that at all, you get tired quickly.
When you are doing what you have come to this earth to do, you will never tire. If that has happened to you, then you are likely on the wrong road. In fact, you will enjoy doing what God sent you to this earth to do so much, you will do it for free. You will not charge one red cent. Your joy simply comes from giving this service. It is ‘who’ you are.
It happened to me too, after my mom died. I started learning about how to live a better life when you have Type 2 Diabetes. I Was NOT doing any of my work to make money, I did my free work without one thought of making money.
I never wanted another person to suffer like my mom did. Because I gave my all to this project, became consumed with it, loved every minute of writing my column about it, and brought health
Please, do not grow weary in caring for yourself, choose life, and that more abundantly.
Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer in the D.C. area., and host of radio show, “Think on These Things.”
