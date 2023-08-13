I still have admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. While these men lived in separate places, they shared similarities.
They both were proponents of non-violent resistance to bring about social change. They believed in the power of peaceful protests, civil disobedience, and passive resistance in challenging oppressive systems and policies. Both dedicated their lives to fighting for the rights of marginalized communities.
King Jr., championed for the rights of African Americans in the United States, advocating for racial equality, desegregation, and voting rights.
Gandhi fought for the rights of Indians under British colonial rule, working towards India’s independence while promoting equality for all citizens.
What I appreciate most about these two great men is how they emphasized the importance of love. They believed that love is vital to overcoming hatred and violence. They sought to foster a sense of unity and brotherhood among people. Gandhi once said, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”
King of the said that hate cannot overcome hate, but rather love overcomes hate.
Recently, my pastor shared that our world needs “love, sweet love.” He shared that in this turbulent time the only thing that can cure hatred and violence is love.
The lyric is from the 1965 song by Jackie DeShannon “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”
What are we doing to show love to others even when they have not shown love or kindness towards us?
I remember years ago, John Hope Bryant, the founder, chair, and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, said that “broke is not poor, and broke is not necessarily broken.”
This world may be experiencing brokenness, but it does not mean we are broken beyond repair and that there is no hope for healing and restoration. All it takes is for each of us to be willing to take a stand and do what is right and just for all humankind.
Each of us has the power to make a difference and turn things around. Everything is a state of mind, and it is up to us to adjust our mindset and determine what is important and what is right.
Many of us get twisted by society and the pressure to conform to what is popular or comfortable. That does not mean it is right.
We must start thinking about what our core values are. How do we stand up for what is right for all humankind and not just what is popular at a given moment in time? It is so easy to get sidetracked. This is where we must get away from our emotions and truly take a stand for what is right.
We must learn through the lives and teachings of King and Gandhi. It is only through love, understanding, and forgiveness that we can hope to overcome hate. It may not be easy, and it may require effort and patience. Choosing a path of compassion and reconciliation is vital for breaking the cycle of hatred and fostering a more harmonious and inclusive society.
Wendy Gladney is a columnist for the Los Angeles Sentinel.
