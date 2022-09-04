Can you imagine a moment lasting a lifetime? My reference here is understanding the phrase, “living in the moment.”
My point and what I’m trying to get at is the reality of faith that knowing the truth is forever and that truth stays with you like it happened this morning.
My example? Have you ever had a moment when you found out something was true? Can you remember the moment you fell in love with someone, when you knew there was no Santa Claus or when you found out somebody didn’t love you? It probably didn’t happen over a period of time.
More than likely, it happened in the blink of an eye, a touch of a hand, a smile, a hug, a glance, maybe just remembering a series of events. Whatever it was, I’m sure the knowing piece was a momentary conviction you knew instantly.
If you could capture that moment and hold onto it, then you would begin to see what I’m talking about. If you could measure time in that moment, I believe you might see a little of what eternity looks like.
Time passes but that moment lasts forever. It remains in your mind. We are taught that God loved us before we even existed in time, that is, before we were born.
God’s love for his people is a universal truth. His faithfulness cannot be questioned. I would like to take a moment and try to illustrate what happens in that moment that we try to be faithful back to Him.
Wouldn’t it be awesome to live in the moment of your own salvation? I mean, stay in the exact moment that you found the Lord.
I can’t speak for your experience, but I know mine was incredibly deep. For an instant, for one fleeting moment, I knew without question that God was the answer to everything. I knew that I knew that I knew.
The emotional turmoil that followed was overwhelming. Guilt, sorrow, anxiety, helplessness, fear and above all love. It all came down to me at the same time. To be honest, it scared the hell out of me, and heaven took its place.
They say when you’re about to die, your life flashes before your eyes. I’m here to witness to you that the same thing happens when you’re saved.
Your old life flashes before you in preparation for the new one to come. It really is a joyful experience. Back to my original question. Can you imagine a moment lasting a lifetime?
If you can look into the moment of your own salvation, I believe it’s the first step towards comprehending the difference between God’s time and your own.
I know I’m on thin ice here, but that moment of salvation gives such insight into the meaning of faith. How long does it take for a thought to occur? How long does it take to replace a lie with the truth?
One might say in no time at all, or some might say time is irrelevant. I choose to believe that time, God’s time, is forever, here, and now at this very moment.
For me to make sense of this to myself, I just try to remember the moment of my own salvation and know that it was in the making forever. Concentrate on your moment of faithfulness.
May God bless and keep you forever.
The commentary was originally published in The Atlanta Voice.
