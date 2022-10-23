“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:” -Ecclesiastes 3:1
Seasons have a new meaning for me. Growing up in Southern California, for the most part, seasons were defined by the months of the year.
My first year in Indianapolis was my first time of literally experiencing the changes of each season. (I think that everyone should have the experience of living through one year of being able to witness these transitions.) It was during this cycle that I would fall in love with fall.
As we enter the fall season, I am reminded about the lessons that my first Midwest fall taught me and continues to teach me. Even if you are not surrounded by the changing colors of leaves and trees, the lessons still apply.
Change
Fall is a fleeting season. This is the season that reminds me to slow down and appreciate the beauty that’s literally right in front of me. As we see the changes of fall, it makes me more appreciative of the beauty that is right in front of me. I literally remind myself to be in the moment and take in the colors and views because they will be changing. It reminds me that the only constant thing about life is change.
Fall teaches us to treasure her season while she is here. It mirrors our life in that we should also take time to treasure the relationships, treasured loved ones and moments that we have with each other. Life is fleeting and will change. Make the most of each moment that you have. Treasure the beauty of each moment. These moments will not last forever. Fall reminds us to be appreciative of the beauty that is around us. The intimacy of a conversation, laughter, hugs, sunrises, and sunsets. Fall reminds us to treasure it all.
Letting Go
“A right time to hold on and another to let go,” -Ecclesiastes 3
Autumn reminds us that there is beauty in letting go. Fall teaches us that there is sacredness in relinquishment. As the leaves let go and flutter to the ground, fall reminds us to there is a natural flow in letting go and releasing what burdens us. This season shows us how beautiful it is to let things go. When we let go, we make room for what is next. Fall teaches us that letting go means getting out of our own way and giving the Spirit room to guide us. Fall teaches us to release and let go. Letting go of who we are can open us up to possibilities of who we can become.
Preservation
During this time of the year, animals store food and create cozy hibernation spaces. Farmers collect a reserve of crops. We also tend to retreat indoors and focus on cultivating a safe and comforting home. In a way, the autumn season offers us a chance to reconnect with ourselves as we preserve our safe havens.
I am indeed grateful for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.