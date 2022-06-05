One of the most misunderstood concepts in both the secular and the spiritual world is power. Many associate power with money, the ability to buy whatever you want whenever you want. Others believe that real power is defined by the ability to influence or affect the outcome of any given situation. The more power you have, the more you can affect the lives of those you meet. In a spiritual sense, the answer to the question of using power for good or evil has profound consequences. When it comes to the power of prayer, or faith or the absolute power of the Lord, this power thing can become the focal point of some intense conversations.
According to Christian faith, God is omnipotent. The truth is most religions of the world give power to the God or Gods that men worship. Christians simply believe El Shaddai can do anything. He doesn’t have the answer to all things. He is the answer to all things. It has become crystal clear to me that power comes from truth. There is inherent power in the truth of who Jesus really was, who He really is and who He will always be. That truth brings peace of mind and that peace of mind releases power. I’m not talking about some ideological rhetorical power that one refers to just to make a point. I’m talking about the power of the truth to withstand the devil and stand up against evil. It gives you real power in the real world.
This is very apparent in the bible as we see in those who believe and then act upon their belief. Then as now, persecution followed these believers. Their very existence was put in jeopardy. Can you imagine the power derived from defining your very existence in eternal terms? One with God, always was, always will be? That kind of power is all powerful. That kind of power allows you to confess an unwavering belief in God even in the face of actual death. That kind of power was not available to Peter when first questioned about being Christ’s boy. His fear was so evident when in denying Christ the cock crowed, just as Jesus had predicted. Later, the power that let that same Peter be crucified as a known child of the church is but a small example of divine power realized.
Have you ever wondered what gives people the will to do right, to be right, to act right in the face of adversity, temptation and yes, even the threat of death? I guess it would be better to ask; have you ever wondered what makes the righteous persevere? What is it about righteousness that strikes fear in the unrighteous? Why is the happily married man or woman the perfect target for the sinful suitor? Again, power realized is power exercised in the name of truth, in the name of faith and regardless of how “cliché-ish” it sounds, in the name of love. History tells us that real power becomes a threat and must be destroyed. Is anybody trying to destroy you? Is anybody or anything trying to kill your spirit and destroy your faith? Is your righteousness under attack? If not, then maybe you ain’t got no power. If not, you’re not at peace with God. If you were, then everyone around you would know because you would be under attack, a target for temptation and a glorious example of what God can and will do through His representatives here on earth. Yes, that would be us., you and me. Then whatever comes your way as a Christian is met with the righteous indignation of one who knows the truth, one who has power. “I am not ashamed of the gospel because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes….” Romans 1:16.
May God bless and keep you always.
